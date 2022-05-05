The friend of a man stabbed to death following a confrontation outside a house has told a murder trial he is "lucky" he was not killed as well.

Father of five Karol Kelly, 35, was killed in the Grafton Street area of Londonderry over four years ago.

On the second day of his evidence to the jury at Londonderry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine, Aaron Coleman denied a defence claim that he "ran away from your close friend to save your own skin".

On trial for murdering Mr Kelly are brothers Gary, who is 25 and Sean, 24, Anderson from Grafton Street and Michael Dunlop, aged 21, from Fern Park.

Dunlop also denies further charges of attempting to dispose of two knives and of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the early hours of March 4 2018.

Mr Coleman, a prosecution witness, told the jurors that he and the deceased had been involved in a violent confrontation inside the Grafton Street family home of the Anderson brothers after which he and Mr Kelly fled.

He denied going there with violent intent. He said he and Mr Kelly were chased by two men, one of whom was armed with a knife.

Earlier in the trial the jurors were told Mr Kelly died as a result of multiple incised and stab wounds, one of which penetrated his aorta.

Cross-examined by defence barrister Brian McCartney QC, Mr Coleman denied telling lies to both a police officer at the scene minutes after Mr Kelly's death and to an officer in a subsequent statement he made at Strand Road PSNI station.

"I was scared, I was half cut which is why I later went to the police station. I'd seen my friend lying on the ground," he said.

"I didn't know my friend was dead until the next day, I was in shock", he added.

Asked by the barrister "why did you not help your close friend Karol Kelly"?, the witness replied: "I was panicking. Knives with big blades were swinging towards our backs. I was scared. I run to get help".

Mr Coleman's then girlfriend Coleen Barr said in evidence that they'd both been out socialising before they went to the home of a friend of Mr Coleman close to the murder scene. She said her then boyfriend and Mr Kelly, who was also in the house, left to get a carry-out.

"The next thing Aaron returned to the house. Karol was not with him. He looked as if he'd seen a ghost, the colour had drained from him", she said.

Ms Barr said Mr Coleman told her "come with me, I think he's dead".

She said everyone left the house and went to nearby Grafton Street "where I seen Karol lying there".

The house owner, Ray Friel, said Mr Kelly was one of a group of people drinking in his home.

Together with Mr Kelly, Mr Coleman left his home. Less than 10 minutes later Mr Coleman returned on his own and said to him "come".

Mr Friel said he thought there'd been a fight in a nearby bar and he followed Mr Coleman to Grafton Street.

"I seen Karol Kelly lying on the ground and a guy trying to resuscitate him. He told me Karol was dead. I asked him to move. I gave him mouth to mouth and another man gave chest compressions", he said.

The trial continues.