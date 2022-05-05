A man was allegedly kidnapped and robbed after going to a woman’s home in a so-called “honey trap” case, the High Court heard today.

His car was also seized and set on fire during an attack in the Londonderry area last month, according to the prosecution.

Details emerged as bail was refused to one of three people accused of targeting the victim.

Andrew Carlin, 25, of Antrim Road in Belfast, is charged with kidnapping, robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, arson and possessing an offensive weapon – namely a hammer.

He faces further counts of fraud by false representation over the alleged use of a bank card.

Carlin was arrested along with another man and a woman by police investigating events on 13 April 2022.

The alleged victim has not provided a statement and wants to keep the incident from his family, the court heard.

Prosecutors insisted that the case could still proceed, however, based on his initial account to police.

He was described by the judge as an alleged “customer” of the female co-accused.

Referring to the prosecution case, Sir Declan Morgan asked: “She was the honey in the trap?”

A Crown lawyer agreed with that assessment, but confirmed she is not accused of direct involvement in any violence.

Police discovered Carlin hiding in a wardrobe, the court heard.

But his barrister, Ben Thompson, argued: “There’s a real possibility that this case simply will not be evidentially possible.”

Following submissions Sir Declan set out limited details of the background to the charges.

“It suggests that the alleged victim made his way to the house of a lady, expecting to avail of some opportunity with her, and was set upon by a number of men… for the purpose of obtaining money by threats,” he said.

“Eventually, the prosecution case is that he was taken away, money was obtained, and his car was set on fire.

“If correct, it is clearly very serious, it’s akin to blackmail.”

Denying bail, the judge identified a risk of further offences.

He added: “This indicates a degree of organisation and manipulation that gives rise to some concern about the possibility of recurrence.”