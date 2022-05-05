Northern Ireland decides as voters head to the polls

Northern Ireland will decide its new Assembly as voters head to the polls on Thursday.

Polling stations open at 7am and will remain open until 10pm.

Eligible voters can cast their ballot at any point during that period by bringing a form of ID along to their allocating polling station. A total of 1,373,731 are registered to vote for this election.

Counts for the 18 constituencies will take place at three count centres from 8am on Friday 6 May.

Members of Northern Ireland's legislative Assembly - or MLAs - are elected by the single transferable vote (STV) system.

It is different to Westminster's 'first-past-the-post' system which sees those with the biggest number of votes elected.

STV can be a complicated system which sees people vote, not by a 'x' but by numbering their preferences. That can mean that those with the most amount of votes may have to rely on transfers to get elected.

It is argued that the system produces a more representative system.