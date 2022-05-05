Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has your morning headlines for Thursday 5 May 2022

ELECTION

Voting is underway for the 2022 Assembly Election.

Voters can cast their ballot anytime up until ten o'clock tonight and will need to provide a form of ID. Counting of votes will begin tomorrow in three different centres across Northern Ireland.

You can find a full list of candidates on our website here.

CONSTRUCTION

Construction workloads fell flat in the first quarter of this year. According to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors they say that’s likely down to an ongoing skills shortage and the rising cost of materials. They also found the increasing risk of inflation is leading to some investors pressing pause on some projects.

WOMEN'S IRISH PREMIERSHIP

Glentoran are celebrating a 7-1 victory over rivals Linfield. The Glens maintained their unbeaten start to the Women’s Irish Premiership in East Belfast last night. Elsewhere, Cliftonville beat Crusaders 4-1, Sion Swifts beat Mid Ulster 3-0, while Derry City and Lisburn drew 0-0.