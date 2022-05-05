Police are on the hunt for two men alleged to have been involved in an aggravated burglary at a house in Co Antrim.

The PSNI says the suspects were armed with a knife and a machete during the incident on Wednesday afternoon in Parkgate.

Detectives say the men, who were masked, entered the property and stole a bank card and a phone.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said, “It’s also believed that the suspects were wearing gloves, and travelling in a dark coloured hatchback-type vehicle.

“Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who has any information which can assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1183 of 04/05/22.”