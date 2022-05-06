Skip to content

Northern Ireland Assembly election: Conor Murphy says DUP has to respect wishes of the electorate

Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy, who was elected in Newry and Armagh today, speaks to UTV's Paul Clark.

He said the DUP "have to respect the wishes of the electorate, the electorate wants an Executive in place which is taking decisions, which is trying to assist them with the very real pressures they are facing day and daily and the DUP need to play their part in that along with the rest of us."

Vote counting underway in Northern Ireland
Initial turnout figures revealed for NI Assembly election as polls close
Northern Ireland Assembly election count in pictures
How Northern Ireland Assembly Election voting works

RESULTS FROM YOUR AREA

NI Assembly election results: East Belfast count
NI Assembly election results: North Belfast count
NI Assembly election results: South Belfast count
NI Assembly election results: West Belfast count
NI Assembly election results: East Antrim count
NI Assembly election results: North Antrim count
NI Assembly election results: South Antrim count
NI Assembly election results: North Down count
NI Assembly election results: South Down count
NI Assembly election results: Fermanagh and South Tyrone count
NI Assembly election results: Foyle count
NI Assembly election results: East Londonderry count
NI Assembly election results: Lagan Valley count
NI Assembly election results: Mid Ulster count
NI Assembly election results: Newry and Armagh count
NI Assembly election results: Strangford count
NI Assembly election results: Upper Bann count
NI Assembly election results: West Tyrone count