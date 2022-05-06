Play Brightcove video

Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy, who was elected in Newry and Armagh today, speaks to UTV's Paul Clark.

He said the DUP "have to respect the wishes of the electorate, the electorate wants an Executive in place which is taking decisions, which is trying to assist them with the very real pressures they are facing day and daily and the DUP need to play their part in that along with the rest of us."

43/90 Seats filled

0/18 Counts completed

RESULTS FROM YOUR AREA