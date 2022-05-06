Skip to content

Live

Northern Ireland Assembly election results: Newry and Armagh count

Counting of votes is underway to determine the make-up of the next Stormont Assembly.

Latest results for the Newry and Armagh count.

Vote counting underway in Northern Ireland
Initial turnout figures revealed for NI Assembly election as polls close
Northern Ireland Assembly election count in pictures
How Northern Ireland Assembly Election voting works

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS CENTRE