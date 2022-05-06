Skip to content
ITV Hub Homepage
Watch Live
Full Series
Shows
Categories
News
Watch
ad-free
now
Sign In
Account icon
Mobile Menu Icon
open mobile menu
Weather
Your Area
National
Border
Tyne Tees
Calendar
Granada
Central
Anglia
London
Meridian
Wales
West Country
Channel
UTV
Categories
Search Icon
Ukraine
Coronavirus
Politics
World
Climate
Royal
Health
Entertainment
Weather
Weather
Search Icon
Search Icon
Live
Northern Ireland Assembly election results: West Tyrone count
UTV
Politics
Stormont
Northern Ireland
Friday 6 May 2022, 12:24pm
Counting of votes is underway to determine the make-up of the next Stormont Assembly.
Latest results for the West Tyrone count.
Vote counting underway in Northern Ireland
Initial turnout figures revealed for NI Assembly election as polls close
Northern Ireland Assembly election count in pictures
How Northern Ireland Assembly Election voting works
ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS CENTRE