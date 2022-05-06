Sinn Féin has topped the poll in the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election.

The party celebrated as it received 250,388 first preferences with the DUP getting 184,002.

In the 2017 Assembly Election, Sinn Féin received 224,225 first preference votes and the DUP received 225,413.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said today was "about change, it's about progress, and it's about partnership".

Arriving at the Belfast count centre on Friday evening, Ms McDonald told reporters: "Whatever way they voted, we want to thank people for coming out and voting in part of a democratic process in what is, we believe, the election of a generation".

"We are here to serve, to work hard for everybody and we look forward to rolling our sleeves up, and getting stuck in because there's a lot of work to do."

29/90 Seats filled