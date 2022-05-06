Play Brightcove video

The turnout for 2022 Stormont Assembly Election has been confirmed as 63.52%. The turnout of the last Assembly Election in 2017, was 64%. Ninety MLAs will be elected across 18 constituencies in Northern Ireland and that will decide the make-up of the next Stormont Assembly.

Early indications from across count centres suggest there could be potential upsets on the cards for a few well-established names.

The DUP and Sinn Fein are vying for top spot at Stormont, which comes with the entitlement to nominate the next first minister.

A unionist party has always taken the most seats in the Assembly, and previously the Stormont Parliament, since the formation of the state in 1921.

While the office of the first and deputy first minister is an equal one with joint power, the allocation of the titles is regarded as symbolically important. TV coverage begins at 1.55pm on UTV on Friday. We will be live at the three count centres in Belfast, Jordanstown and Magherafelt - with everything you need to know.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS CENTRE

0/90 Seats filled