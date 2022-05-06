Two police officers have been injured after a traffic collision in the Jonesborough area of County Armagh on Friday morning.

Shortly before 3.45am, a white Citroen Berlingo, which was travelling at speed, collided with the rear of a police car on the Molloy Road Lower.

The driver made off from the scene, while a male passenger in his 20s was detained and later released pending further enquiries.

The two officers were treated for their injuries at the scene.

"This could have had the most serious of consequences for our officers and the public,” Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said.

“These were local officers from a Local Policing Team who were carrying out their duties in the early hours of the morning to keep the community of Jonesborough safe.

"The male driver is still outstanding at this time and our enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dashcam, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 155 of 06/05/22."