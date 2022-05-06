Vote counting underway in Northern Ireland

Vote counting for the Northern Ireland Assembly election is underway at the three centres across the country.

The 18 constituencies are being counted at the Titantic Exhibition Centre, Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt and at the Ulster University campus in Jordanstown.

1,373,731 were eligible to vote in the election, but indicative turnout figures per constituency at 9pm on Thursday averaged at around 54%.

The turnout at the last Assembly election in 2017 was 64.8%.

The first results are expected on Friday afternoon.

Where is your vote being counted?

Meadowbank Sports Arena

East Londonderry

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Foyle

Mid Ulster

Newry and Armagh

Upper Bann

West Tyrone

Titanic Exhibition Centre

Belfast East

Belfast North

Belfast South

Belfast West

South Down

Strangford

Ulster University Jordanstown

East Antrim

Lagan Valley

North Antrim

North Down

South Antrim