Vote counting underway in Northern Ireland
Vote counting for the Northern Ireland Assembly election is underway at the three centres across the country.
The 18 constituencies are being counted at the Titantic Exhibition Centre, Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt and at the Ulster University campus in Jordanstown.
1,373,731 were eligible to vote in the election, but indicative turnout figures per constituency at 9pm on Thursday averaged at around 54%.
The turnout at the last Assembly election in 2017 was 64.8%.
The first results are expected on Friday afternoon.
Where is your vote being counted?
Meadowbank Sports Arena
East Londonderry
Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Foyle
Mid Ulster
Newry and Armagh
Upper Bann
West Tyrone
Titanic Exhibition Centre
Belfast East
Belfast North
Belfast South
Belfast West
South Down
Strangford
Ulster University Jordanstown
East Antrim
Lagan Valley
North Antrim
North Down
South Antrim