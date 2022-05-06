Play Brightcove video

UUP Leader Doug Beattie speaks to UTV during the Northern Ireland Assembly election results.

He said: “We’re absolutely clear on what we are doing here and we won’t be distracted from doing that. Northern Ireland does deserve better and we need to be more positive, more optimistic and we won’t be derailed from that.

"We are still fighting hard, fighting hard in Foyle, fighting hard in other constituencies.

“I think people are maybe jumping a little bit too early with this one. We’ll keep fighting and we won’t change direction because eventually we cut through."