Play Brightcove video

Edwin Poots has paid an emotional tribute to Christopher Stalford following his win in the South Belfast constituency.

The Agriculture Minister was parachuted into the constituency following the sudden death of Mr Stalford in February.

Mr Poots struggled with his emotions following the announcement he had secured the seat.

"It should have been Christopher here," he said.

"We've done it for him, we are just delighted we have done it, we have done him proud.

"He would have loved this.. I am delighted we have done it, this is for Chris."

He paid tribute to his team and those colleagues of Mr Stalford.

"We will take this forward and build a legacy for Christopher," he added.

RESULTS FROM YOUR AREA