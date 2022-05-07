Crusaders defeat Ballymena United in Irish Cup final

Jonathan McMurray's goal in the last minute of extra-time helped Crusaders get their hands on the Irish Cup for a fifth time.

The game looked destined to go to a penalty shootout until second half substitute McMurray lashed home to secure a 2-1 win over Ballymena United.

United had led the game after Andy McGrory's corner kick was deflected into the net by Robbie Weir in the 8th minute.

Crusaders pushed for an equaliser, Paul Heatley was denied by Jordan Williamson while Declan Caddell could only find the side netting when well placed.

Josh Robinson forced the game into extra time when he forced home Jonathan Tuffey's header in stoppage time of normal time.

The wind was in Crusaders' sails, United were on the ropes but it looked like David Jeffrey's side would hold out for penalties until McMurray grabbed the crucial goal.