Full result of 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election

Counting for the Northern Ireland Assembly has completed with all 90 seats filled after the process entered a third day.

Gary Middleton was the final candidate to be elected after a marathon count in Magherafelt.

The overall result was historic. For the first time Sinn Fein topped the poll and got the most number of seats.

For the DUP the party's vote suffered a major drop - but the party came out second with 25 seats, down three. The other success story was Alliance which saw its surge continue with nine additional seats taking it to 17.

For the SDLP and UUP it was a bruising encounter - with the unionists losing one and the SDLP losing two, including deputy leader Nichola Mallon and veteran Dolores Kelly.

People Before Profit secured one seat and the two independents of Alex Easton and Claire Sugden were also returned.

