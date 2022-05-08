Play Brightcove video

Nathan Hanna presents UTV Live on 8 May 2022

ELECTION

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has urged DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to nominate a Deputy First Minister to allow a devolved government to get up and running. Mr Lewis was speaking hours after the conclusion of the election and is set to meet with the leaders of the Stormont parties on Monday to talk about resurrecting the Assembly.

FIRE

Police are treating a fire at a flat in east Belfast as arson with intent to endanger life. Officers and the fire service attended the incident on Grace Avenue in the early hours of this morning. No one was in the flat at the time.

ASSAULT

Police have charged a 26 year old man with robbery, making threats to kill, theft and common assault after an incident in Belfast City Centre on Friday. He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

GAA

Donegal are through to the final of the Ulster Senior Football Championship after a 2-16 to 0-16 victory over Cavan at Clones. Conor O'Donnell got the game’s opening goal, with Paddy McBrearty adding the second. The win for Declan Bonner's side avenged their shock 2020 showpiece defeat to the Breffni side.