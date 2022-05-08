Skip to content

What the parties said about Northern Ireland Assembly election result

Northern Ireland assembly election fallout
The Northern Ireland political landscape has been altered.

The Northern Ireland public have had their say, and the result of Thursday's Assembly election has seen a dramatic shift in political landscape.

While there are many new faces in the Assembly, some familiar names - veterans of the political scene - will not be returning.

It was a tough election for the DUP, dropping over 6% in vote share and losing three seats on the 2017 result. For the SDLP and UUP it was a bruising encounter.

For Sinn Fein the party topped he poll and took the most seats, while Alliance surged in the polls to secure third place.

Here is what the parties had to say:

Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd: No smiles but shock party refuses to accept outcome

DUP's Jonathan Buckley: Election shows divided unionism cannot win elections

Alliance's Stephen Farry: Election a statement of changing Northern Ireland

UUP's John Stewart: Not good for UUP, but not bad, we were squeezed on the other side

SDLP's Matthew O'Toole: SDLP won't be walking away in shame

