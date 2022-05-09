Skip to content

'Unionism is still the largest designation' - Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster speaks to the media about quitting as DUP leader and First Minister, at Kirkistown Primary School in Newtownards, Co Down.
Arlene Foster

Northern Ireland's former first minister and leader of the DUP has been speaking as Stormont power-sharing doubts continue.

It come as Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is due to meet political parties later at Stormont.

Secretary of State visits Northern Ireland to meet with Stormont parties

WATCH: Eden Wilson reports from Stormont

The Stormont Executive has been unable to fully function since February when first minister Paul Givan resigned as part of the DUP’s efforts to force action against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP continue to refuse to elect a deputy first minister because of the Northern Ireland protocol.Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain Arlene Foster said: "This is a much more fundamental issue because it actually destroys the very fundamentals of the Belfast Agreement.

"It takes away that consent from the people of Northern Ireland."

WATCH: Arlene Foster speaking on Good Morning Britain

'A new era': Sinn Fein confirmed as Northern Ireland Assembly's largest party

