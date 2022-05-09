There have been two more Covid-19 deaths reported in Northern Ireland over the last 24 hours, and 288 new infections, the Department of Health has reported.

The two new deaths bring the weekly total up to five. There have been 3,249 total deaths due to Covid in NI since March 2020.

The 288 new cases form part of 2,065 new cases reported in the past week. A total of 710,173 cases of the virus have been reported from the start of the pandemic.

Hospitals currently have 254 Covid-positive inpatients and have admitted 44 positive patients in the last 7 days.

There are two Covid patients in intensive care and 20 ICU beds available.

Hospital occupancy is 104% with eight over capacity.

There are 67 current coronavirus outbreaks in care homes across NI.