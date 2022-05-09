Play Brightcove video

The Northern Ireland Secretary will meet the leaders of the main parties at Stormont later to press for the return of devolved government.

The Stormont Executive has been unable to fully function since February when first minister Paul Givan resigned as part of the DUP’s efforts to force action against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mental health Awareness Week

The Mental Health Foundation is calling on the new Assembly to take loneliness seriously and create a £2m Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

More than a quarter of adults in Northern Ireland have felt lonely over the last month - but nearly half say they wouldn't admit it.

Shortage of foster carers in Northern Ireland

Children in Northern Ireland are losing connection to their community due to a shortage of foster carers in their local areas.

The Fostering Network is warning that over 200 more fostering families are needed.

Irish Premiership

Crusaders are celebrating a fifth Irish Cup title after late drama at Windsor Park. The Belfast side scored stoppage time to force extra time against Ballymena United.

GAA - Donegal's victory

Donegal are through to the final of the Ulster Senior Football Championship after a 2-16 to 16 point victory over Cavan at Clones.

Conor O'Donnell got the games opening goal, with Paddy McBrearty adding the second.

Fire crews attended 'large' blaze overnight in Londonderry

Vote 22: Analysis, results and fallout from the 2022 Stormont Assembly election