The election is over, the votes have been counted, and the politicians are back at Stormont.

But there's still no prospect of an Executive being formed, as the DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has repeated he won't nominate ministers unless the protocol is fixed.

Meanwhile, the election victors Sinn Fein and the Alliance Party have been introducing their increased assembly teams to Stormont, with both Michelle O'Neill and Naomi Long calling for a government to be formed immediately.

The UUP and SDLP are reacting to a damaging election for both parties, and Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood separately called for power-sharing to be set up again without delay.

Here's how each of the parties reacted to the first day of the new Assembly mandate.

DUP's Paul Givan: We are committed to government once Protocol issues sorted

Sinn Féin Deputy President Michelle O'Neill: We will not be held to ransom over Executive formation

Alliance's Andrew Muir: We have a supermajority mandate to govern

UUP Leader Doug Beattie: We can't let NI people suffer over protocol row

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood: We won't be part of zombie executive

UTV's political editor Tracey Magee has been breaking down what all this means for Northern Ireland at the start of a new Assembly mandate.

