Skip to content

Still no prospect of Executive being formed as protocol row carries on

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill now leads the largest party at Stormont.

The election is over, the votes have been counted, and the politicians are back at Stormont.

But there's still no prospect of an Executive being formed, as the DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has repeated he won't nominate ministers unless the protocol is fixed.

Meanwhile, the election victors Sinn Fein and the Alliance Party have been introducing their increased assembly teams to Stormont, with both Michelle O'Neill and Naomi Long calling for a government to be formed immediately.

The UUP and SDLP are reacting to a damaging election for both parties, and Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood separately called for power-sharing to be set up again without delay.

Here's how each of the parties reacted to the first day of the new Assembly mandate.

DUP's Paul Givan: We are committed to government once Protocol issues sorted

Sinn Féin Deputy President Michelle O'Neill: We will not be held to ransom over Executive formation

Alliance's Andrew Muir: We have a supermajority mandate to govern

UUP Leader Doug Beattie: We can't let NI people suffer over protocol row

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood: We won't be part of zombie executive

UTV's political editor Tracey Magee has been breaking down what all this means for Northern Ireland at the start of a new Assembly mandate.

Results from your area

NI Assembly election results: East Belfast count
NI Assembly election results: North Belfast count
NI Assembly election results: South Belfast count
NI Assembly election results: West Belfast count
NI Assembly election results: East Antrim count
NI Assembly election results: North Antrim count report
NI Assembly election results: South Antrim count
NI Assembly election results: North Down count
NI Assembly election results: South Down count
NI Assembly election results: Fermanagh and South Tyrone count
NI Assembly election results: Foyle count
NI Assembly election results: East Londonderry count
NI Assembly election results: Lagan Valley count
NI Assembly election results: Mid Ulster count
NI Assembly election results: Newry and Armagh count
NI Assembly election results: Strangford count
NI Assembly election results: Upper Bann count
NI Assembly election results: West Tyrone count