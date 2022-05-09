The outgoing Speaker of the NI Assembly, Alex Maskey, has written to all 90 MLAs to inform them of the next steps the Assembly has to take before it's set up again.

UTV News here explains how and when these steps will take place.

What happened on Monday?

With all the results tallied over the weekend and all the seat-winners formally declared, the Clerk of the Assembly has issued a notice that the chamber will sit from noon, Friday 13 May.

Basically, this means that the first meeting of the Assembly has been scheduled and that the parties must now decide on several key matters relating to how our government runs itself.

One of the first, and most important, tasks for the new Assembly will be to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers.

Current Speaker Alex Maskey did not seek re-election, standing down after decades of involvement in politics. This means a new MLA must take up the role.

Why is the Speaker so important?

There are two reasons why the Speaker must be appointed before any business can get done.

Firstly, there is a legal requirement under the Northern Ireland Act 1998 that a Speaker must be elected before the Assembly can do any other business.

Secondly, the Speaker plays a key role in organising and ordering the Assembly.

The Speaker chairs debates, helps to organise when and what bills are considered by the house and generally maintains order in the legislature.

How does a Speaker get elected?

MLAs will nominate themselves to stand for Speaker. The rest of the chamber will vote on those candidates.

As with most issues considered by the Assembly, there must be cross-community support for a Speaker. That means both Nationalist and Unionist parties must support a candidate for them to be deemed elected.

What else needs to happen now that the Assembly has been elected?

There is currently a vacancy on the NI Executive as the former Infrastructure minister, Nichola Mallon, did not win a seat as an MLA in last week's election.

The SDLP are allowed to nominate a replacement, however party leader Colum Eastwood announced he does not intend to do so.

There is then a system to decide which party gets to nominate a new Executive minister called d'Hondt.

This system allocates ministerial posts to each party proportionate to the number of seats each party has won.

The more seats a party gets, the more ministers it gets to hold.

In this case, the party that d'Hondt will allocate that nomination to is Sinn Féin.

This current Executive will have to be replaced by a new one, headed by new First and Deputy First Ministers, with ministries allocated based on the outcome of the election.

Whether a new Executive can be formed will depend on the outcome of negotiations between the parties, and whether the DUP will change it's position on boycotting the Executive over concerns about the NI Protocol.

