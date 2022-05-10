Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has reiterated that without "decisive action" from the UK Government on the Northern Ireland Protocol, he will not nominate Executive ministers.

The DUP leader was speaking after the Government stopped short of pledging to take action on the Protocol in the Queen's Speech.

Sir Jeffrey insisted that "words in themselves will not fix this problem" - adding "until we see that decisive action we won't be moving on the political institutions".

He continued: "I want that to happen quickly; it must happen quickly. It's in the interests of everyone that we get this sorted out, we find a resolution, and then we can move forward."

The speech contained a commitment to "take all steps necessary" to protect Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market.

However, there was an emphasis placed on talks with the EU to find a resolution.

Earlier the Prime Minister Boris Johnson had described the situation with the protocol as "now very serious" during a call with Taoiseich Micheál Martin.

According to Downing Street, Mr Johnson also said that the "balance" of the Good Friday Agreement "was being undermined" by the protocol.

Sir Jeffrey also reiterated that he would announce by the end of the week whether he would resign his Westminister or Stormont seats, saying that " I will come to a decision with my colleagues."

Under current rules, it is illegal to hold both an MP and an MLA seat silmultaneously. Sir Jeffrey therefore must decide which of his two seats to resign from.

The Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry warned against a "uniltateral move to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol", describing this strategy as "counterproductive."

Mr Farry called on the government to "abandon the vicious cycle of spin and briefings" on the Protocol, and instead focus on "mutually agreed, sustainable and legal solutions to the challenges posed."

Speaking ahead of the Queen's Speech, the SDLP's Matthew O'Toole described reports that Liz Truss was seeking to scrap parts of the Protocol as a "‘contemptuous rejection of democratic election"

Mr O'Toole said that the recent Assembly election displayed a "majority supporting the implementation of the protocol" and accused the conservative government of "using [Northern Ireland] as a casual distraction from their serious failures in government."