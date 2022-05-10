Four arrested by police investigating Óglaigh na hÉireann

Four men have been arrested as part of a police investigation into criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann.

It follows searches at a number of residential properties in west Belfast on Tuesday morning.

The men aged 46, 50, 52 and 55 were detained under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

A number of items were removed for examination.

“The searches were part of an investigation into criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann," a spokesperson for the PSNI added.

“We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support.

"I also would ask anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity to contact us in confidence on 101."