A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of an 84-year-old man in Co Tyrone in June 2021.

Detectives investigating the incident have charged a 54-year-old on Tuesday.

The 84-year-old was killed at an address in Dromore, Co Tyrone on 30 June 2021.

The accused was expected is expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday 31 May.

An 86-year-old woman, who had been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.