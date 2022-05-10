A new £750,000 urban sports park has opened at Lagan Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

The Skate 100 facility, which was funded with EU PEACE IV money, has been described as "one of the largest of its kind in the UK and Ireland".

It provides a space that’s suitable for skateboarders, scooters, inline skaters, parkour and BMX freestyle.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said it is poised to "welcome skateboarding aficionados in their thousands".

Mayor Billy Webb said: “The local community will reap the rewards from this shared space as it will accommodate urban sports for many years to come.

“I’ve met some users of the skate park and have been delighted with their rave reviews and amazed at their passion for their sport."

Pro skaters from across Great Britain helped launch the 14,000 sq ft skate park on Sunday with a showcase of their skills.

The growing demand for urban sports - and an increased awareness of the importance of health and wellbeing - were listed as key factors behind the project.

Councillor Paul Dunlop, chair of the council's PEACE IV Partnership, thanked the project funders who helped “this exciting facility come to life”.

He said he hopes it will be "a lasting PEACE IV shared space legacy for Antrim and Newtownabbey".

Mr Dunlop added: “I wish all the users, present and future, many hours of fun and many lasting friendships made."