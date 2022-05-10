It was a trip back to the 1970s in the penultimate episode of season three of Derry Girls.

Things started out with Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah more anxious than usual as a school reunion approached.

Despite some wardrobe malfunctions, mostly on the part of Gerry, the class of ‘77 were reunited successfully.

Northern Ireland’s watching public appreciated the true-to-life commentary and dialogue displayed during the reunion.

Things heated up as some long-buried secrets began to be unearthed. Mary and Sarah took centre stage as the original Derry Girls as we flashed back to the late 70s and the school leavers disco.

Derry Girls concludes next week with season 3 ending on Tuesday, and an hour-long finale episode on Wednesday.