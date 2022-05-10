Play Brightcove video

'Queen's Speech'

All eyes will be on Westminster on Tuesday for the Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament.

It is thought the Government may introduce its controversial bill on ending Troubles-related prosecutions.

There's also to be legislation expected around a language and culture package - that's according to Sinn Féin, who met with the secretary of state on Monday.

Meanwhile the DUP says it will wait and see what the Government says in the Queen's Speech before it decides whether to elect a speaker at Friday's new session of the Assembly.

The party has said it won't go back into the Executive until issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

'Bus strike'

The Translink bus strike is back on.

Drivers, cleaners and shunters are all set to take industrial action, which is set to start from this day next week.

The entire bus network is expected to grind to halt after GMB union members turned down a revised pay deal.