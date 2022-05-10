The search is on for t he owner of an unclaimed £1,000,000 EuroMillions prize from a ticket bought in Belfast last month.

The lucky winner from the draw on 26 April has still to come forward - and the National Lottery is urging local players to check and double-check their EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker codes.

The winning code was XFGV 45262 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 23 October to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding."