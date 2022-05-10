Three more people have died in the last 24 hours in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19 according to figures released today by the department of health.

The three new deaths take the weekly figure to seven, and the total figure from the start of the pandemic in NI to 3,432.

The department also announced 394 new Covid infections, bringing that weekly total to 2,153.

This means that 710,567 people have contracted Covid in NI from March 2020.

Hospitals in NI currently have 273 Covid-positive inpatients, and have admitted 70 new positive patients in the last week.

There are three patients with the virus in intensive care, and 17 ICU beds available across the country.

There are also 67 outbreaks of Covid in care homes in Northern Ireland.