Damage to outside walls of properties after 'hit-and-run crash'

Police say a car has collided with the outside walls of a number of properties in Portstewart, causing significant damage.

It happened in the Station Road area just before 1.55am on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene there was no-one inside the green BMW M3, which had also sustained significant damage.

They said the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run road traffic collision at this stage.

A spokesperson continued: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and the identity of those involved.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have any information about the movements of this vehicle prior to the collision, including dash cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101."