Ed Sheeran plays Belfast: Everything you need to know

Last minute preparations are taking place in Belfast for a series of Ed Sheeran concerts.

The outdoor shows are expected to attract over 80,000 fans to the Boucher Road Playing Fields on Thursday and Friday.

They will also be the first big events to take place in Northern Ireland since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Ed Sheeran’s performance will be recorded for a major awards night in the US - the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of some of the most hotly-anticipated gigs of the year.

Event details

Ed Sheeran is playing Belfast on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 May, as part of his ‘+ - = ÷ x TOUR', also known as 'The Mathematics Tour'.

Gates open at the Boucher Road Playing Fields at 4pm.

The first support acts will be Denise Chaila, on stage at around 6pm, followed by Maisie Peters, on stage at around 7pm.

Ed Sheeran is expected to come on stage around 8pm, and his shows are scheduled to end at around 10.30pm.

The event will feature a 360° stage in the centre of Boucher, and official merchandising, catering and bars will be available on site.

The show is Ed Sheeran's first in Belfast since 2018.

Tickets

As of Wednesday morning, a limited number of tickets are still available for Friday's show.

The tour is a digital ticket tour, and organisers are encouraging fans to check to be sure they are attending the correct venue on the correct date.

They are also advising gig-goers to bring their fully charged smartphone.

The advice is to download the digital tickets from your Ticketmaster account to your phone in advance of show day.

Organisers say pay particular attention to the ticket information you received, which includes details on ticket download and transfer, and say detailed instructions have been sent by email.

Alternatively, you can check via your Ticketmaster account.

Transport and traffic

Fans attending the events are strongly encouraged to use public transport, organisers say.

A traffic management plan will be in operation by PSNI.

Officers say some road closures can be expected from 9pm to midnight in the vicinity of Stockman's Lane and Kennedy Way, and the offslips from the motorway.

They said significant disruption is not expected, but people leaving the event are asked to bear in mind the safety of the local community and to respect their rights as well.