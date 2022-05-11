A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a security alert in Loughguile, Antrim five months ago.

The man was arrested in the Tullyview area of Loughguile on Wednesday by detectives investigating the security alert.

The incident occurred on Sunday 16 January, when a bomb was found strapped to the underside of a lorry outside a church.

Detective Sergeant Gardner of the PSNI described the incident as having "potentially devastating consequences."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives.

The 58-year-old remained in police custody on Wednesday afternoon.