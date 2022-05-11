Play Brightcove video

Protocol 'action'

The foreign secretary says the UK "will not shy away" from taking action on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Liz Truss said her preference had always been for a "negotiated solution."

It has since been reported the UK Government intends to take unilateral action on the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Business leaders' plea

Business leaders have made fresh calls for swift action to get an Executive formed, following the Assembly election.

Many businesses here are saying they are struggling with the impact of rising living costs.

Londonderry Chamber President Aidan O’Kane said: "There is now a moral and democratic imperative on all parties to create a stable and functioning Executive in the coming days and weeks."

Donaldson to stay as MP

It comes as the DUP leader says he will stay at Westminster until the Northern Ireland Protocol is "resolved."

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was elected to the Assembly last week, but there had been uncertainty over whether he would take up his position as an MLA or remain an MP.

Speaking on View From Stormont, Jonathan Buckley from the DUP urged the Government to deal with the Protocol "immediately".

He said: "I think for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, and indeed the unionist electorate, if this means Sir Jeffrey Donaldson eyeballing Boris Johnson every day of every week, so be it, we need action not words."

Electricity prices

Another price hike may be on the cards soon.

The Utility Regulator has commenced a formal review of the electricity tariff.

They say it should conclude shortly - with an announcement to follow soon after.

Balmoral Show gets underway

The 153rd Balmoral Show kicks gets underway on Wednesday.

Thousands of people are expected to gather at Balmoral Park for Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event over the coming days.