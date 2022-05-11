Three more people have died in the last 24 hours in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19 according to figures released this afternoon by the Department of Health.

This takes the total Covid deaths in NI for the last week up to 7, and means that 3,432 people have died of Covid in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The department also announced 394 new cases of Covid were reported yesterday, bringing that weekly figure up to 2,153.

There have been 710,567 cases of the virus in total from March 2020 in Northern Ireland.

Hospitals are currently treating 273 patients with Covid, and have admitted 70 such patients in the last week.

There are 3 patients in intensive care with the coronavirus, and 17 ICU beds available across NI.

Care homes in NI are currently dealing with 67 outbreaks of Covid.