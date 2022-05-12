The Balmoral Show is back - and thousands have been flocking to the gathering.

Today saw crowds attend day two of Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event - which is being held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park in Lisburn and runs for four days, ending on Saturday 14th May.

The show opens at 9.30am each morning and features a wide range of attractions - everything from livestock competitions to show jumping.

Here are some of the best photos snapped on Thursday...

Day 2 - Balmoral Show 2022 Credit: Press Eye

