McWilliams driving for North West 200 success at age of 58

They say age is only a number;

At 58 Jeremy McWilliams lines out at the North West 200 with the tag of being one of the oldest riders on the grid.

The Belfast rider has won three times at the triangle circuit and driving for more success this week.

He said: “If you’re motivated enough to do anything and you do it well enough why would you stop doing it?”

“If you do anything long enough in life you get better at them and my career kept moving in the right direction, but I still feel competitive, just won a race at Daytona, these are the things that keep me motivated.

McWilliams is hoping to build on his recent win at Daytona in March Credit: Pacemaker

"It would be lovely to stand on top of the podium again, it would mean everything, Thursday and Saturday is such a better day rounded off whenever you’ve got a podium.”

That victory in March in Daytona at the King of the Baggers, has whet the appetite for further success.

He added: “It’s satisfying that I can still pull a win like that off and it wasn’t luck, it was timing and being in the right places.”

The North West 200 is back after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday’s practice was the most attended practice day ever at the road races.

McWilliams believes up to 20 riders could claim victory at the North West this week Credit: Pacemaker

Jeremy said: “I’ve heard about people flying over from Canada and America, I think that’s what makes this such a special event, how many people turn up and how much access they have, we get to meet a lot of people, and hooking up with friends who you haven’t seen in years and then on Saturday night having a few pints with them.

“This is the pinnacle and has to be next in line to the Isle of Mann TT, it’s becoming such an iconic event and it’s such a good place. I would encourage anyone to come along here.”

The field this year is as competitive as ever. Local riders have achieved great successes over recent years through the likes of Alastair Seeley and Lee Johnston.

Jeremy added: “Every class is so competitive, it’s so open. When you look at any championship around the world you know who the players are going to be but here you couldn’t really pick a winner, there’s such a big depth of field in every class, there’s 15 or 20 riders that could win a race.”