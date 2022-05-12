NI home sales 'set to rise over next three months'

Home sales in Northern Ireland are expected to rise over the next three months, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

This is despite the ongoing cost of living crisis and a lack of new properties coming onto the market, it says.

The report says there remains an imbalance between demand and supply.

"The lack of stock has been apparent for many months and as such we’re seeing this drive prices up across all categories, with expectations this will continue in the next three months," said Samuel Dickey from RICS.

"The expectation that sales will rise over the next quarter could be an indication that more stock may be expected to come onto the market."

