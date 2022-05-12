Play Brightcove video

Protocol talks

The UK Attorney General has said the government can make changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, The Times has reported.

The news organisation reported late on Wednesday that Suella Braverman has advised any legislation to override elements of the protocol would be legal as the "EU's implementation of it is disproportionate and unreasonable".

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will hold crunch talks with the vice president of the European Commission in the coming hours as ministers consider whether to override parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

Health leaders' plea to politicians

Healthcare leaders in Northern Ireland have warned elected representatives that the "health service is on the verge of collapse".

Bodies including the RCN, RCS and the BMA - which represent thousands of doctors and nurses - have issued a joint statement urging politicians to put patients first and form an Executive immediately.

Funding for health workforce

A new £2.1m education and training investment to boost the health service workforce has been announced by Robin Swann.

The package includes more than 1,000 nursing and midwifery university places for this coming year.

Home sales to rise

Home sales here are expected to rise over the next three months, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

They say it's because of a lack of new properties coming on the market.

NW200 returns

The North West 200 is back - after a two-year break.

The final practice session starts at 9.15am on Thursday, while the first races take place from 5pm, before a full day of racing at the triangle circuit on Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.