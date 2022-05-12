Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MLA seat to be taken by Emma Little-Pengelly

Former DUP MP Emma Little Pengelly has been co-opted to replace her leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as an Assembly member for Lagan Valley.

Sir Jeffrey won the seat days ago after contesting the Assembly election.

However, he revealed earlier this week that he intends to remain at Westminster as an MP until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

The Electoral Office for Northern Ireland website states: "Emma Little Pengelly has been returned as an MLA to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of The Rt Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP."

Earlier, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed his team of MLAs will attend Stormont on Friday to sign the roll.

However, he has yet to make a decision on if his party will nominate a speaker, saying that will come just moments before all MLAs are set to join together for the first time since the election.

"We are committed to making the political institutions work but we're also clear that we need to see decisive action by the government," he said.

Asked whether his party will nominate a speaker, he said: "Our Assembly group will meet and come to final decisions in all of this tomorrow morning.

"The Assembly meets tomorrow morning and parliamentary protocol determines that the first people to know are the people who actually sit in an Assembly, therefore we will make our position clear on this.

"We recognise that these issues need to be dealt with. As a party we have been decisive, we have made our position clear and will continue to do so."