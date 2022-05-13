Alastair Seeley picks up two wins as North West 200 returns

Alastair Seeley secured victories in the opening two races at the North West 200 on Thursday evening bringing his total number of wins at the event to 26.

After a red flag which led to the Supersport race being reduced from six laps to four, Seeley grabbed victory ahead of Davey Todd who had led earlier in the race.

Veteran rider Jeremy McWilliams used all of his experience in the wet conditions to secure a third place finish.

Alastair Seeley fought off Davey Todd to pick up two wins Credit: Pacemaker

The 'Wee Wizard' secured his second win of the night in the Superstock class.

Glenn Irwin was due to start in pole position but opted to sit out the race due to the worsening weather conditions.

Todd again was Seeley's biggest threat and led into university but the Carrickfergus rider regained the lead at Ballysally roundabout.

Alastair Seeley celebrates victory in the Superstock class Credit: Pacemaker

In the end Seeley cruised home to secure his second win of the day while Todd had to settle for a second podium finish.

The final Supertwin race was cancelled by organisers due to the weather conditions and fading light.

Five races are scheduled to take place on Saturday and with the promising weather forecast organisers may opt to running Thursday's postponed race then.