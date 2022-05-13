Brooke Scullion 'beyond proud of Eurovision experience'

Brooke Scullion says she's happy with her performance and "couldn't have done any more" after missing out on a place in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Posting on social media, the 23-year-old from Bellaghy thanked everyone who voted for her in Thursday's semi-final.

"It didn't go our way tonight," she said, after representing Ireland with a performance of her pop break-up track That's Rich.

"We are so, so happy with what we did and it just maybe isn't for me right now but maybe in the future, maybe bigger things are going to come, I've got an EP coming out, who knows?

"Thank you so much to everybody who voted I couldn't have done any more and I'm so happy."

Brooke, who was third on The Voice UK in 2020 with mentor Meghan Trainor, failed to make the top ten in Thursday's semi-final in Turin, Italy.

It means she will miss the grand final at the weekend.

Brooke was dressed in a co-ordinated blue outfit as she opened her performance lying on a pink heart on the stage before jumping up to perform an energetic routine accompanied by a group of backing dancers.

Her performance was met with rapturous applause from the audience.