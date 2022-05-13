DUP 'punish the public' with move to block speaker - Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin has accused the DUP of " holding the public to ransom for their Brexit mess".

It comes after DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed his party will not nominate a speaker or ministers when the new Assembly meets on Friday, as part of its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Without a Speaker, the Assembly will be prevented from carrying out business.

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill tweeted: "Today is the day we should be forming an Executive to put money in peoples pockets and to start to fix our health service.

"The DUP have confirmed they will punish the public and not turn up. They are disgracefully holding the public to ransom for their Brexit mess. Shameful."

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood said the DUP are "punishing us all".

"Six years ago, the DUP backed the wrong horse," she tweeted. "They gambled on a monumentally significant referendum that gave us Brexit.

"NI voted to remain, but now, six years later, they are punishing us all because they have buyer's remorse. Shameful. DUP care not one jot about NI or its people."