Man charged with carrying imitation firearm after Belfast city centre incident

A man has been charged with carrying an imitation firearm in a public place, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug following an incident in Belfast city centre.

The 37-year-old is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police say as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges are in relation to an incident which occurred at the Fisherwick Place area of Belfast on Thursday May 12.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A 36-year-old man also arrested as part of the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries."