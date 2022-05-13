Play Brightcove video

No speaker

There's been confirmation that the DUP will not nominate a speaker when the new Northern Ireland Assembly meets on Friday.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party will not back a speaker or nominate ministers until the UK alters the Northern Ireland Protocol.

This means, without cross-community support, a speaker cannot be installed and will leave the Assembly unable to function.

Protocol talks

Now pressure is mounting on what action the UK and EU will take.

Talks took place on Thursday over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

There's speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to take unilateral action to abandon parts of the Protocol.

Eurovision heartbreak

Bellaghy's Brooke Scullion has missed out on a place in the Eurovision Song Contest grand final.

However, the 23-year-old, who was representing Ireland, delivered an energetic performance in Thursday night's semi-final in Italy.

Ukraine, who went through in Tuesday's semi-final, are the favourites to win on Saturday.