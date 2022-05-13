Balmoral Show day three in pictures as crowds flock to Lisburn
The Balmoral Show is in full swing with thousands flocking to Lisburn each day.
Today saw crowds attend the third day of Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event - which is being held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park and runs for four days, ending tomorrow.
The show opens at 9.30am each morning and features a wide range of attractions - everything from livestock competitions to show jumping.
Here are a few of Friday's best pictures...