Police warning after woman in 80s targeted in attempted fraud

Police are urging the public to remain vigilant after an attempted fraud of almost £3,000.

The PSNI is advising people to be on their guard following an incident where a fraudster posed as a caller from the victim's bank.

The victim, who lives in the greater Belfast area, was contacted by a man who claimed he worked for the bank and told her that she had been scammed and needed to withdraw £2,700 from her account and bring it to her home address.

Inspector Pete Cunningham said: "He warned the victim, who is aged in her eighties, to advise her bank that the money was for home repairs, and not to tell anyone about this."

Police said the victim realised there was something suspicious about the call and what was being asked of her and she reported the matter to police.

Inspector Cunningham added: "These scammers can be very convincing. The number from which they are calling may look authentic and the fraudsters will claim that they are actually contacting you about suspicious activity on the account, before making attempts to have you extract money from your account for them or to obtain your bank card details.

“Our message is simple – never disclose your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem, and never allow an unauthorised person to have access to such details.

"If you receive a phonecall or email from someone purporting to be from your bank and asking you to withdraw money, either hang up the phone or do not respond to their emails.

“If you get a similar call, please put the phone down and report the incident via our 101 system. Do not provide any personal details to the caller.

“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.

“If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.

“For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni . ScamwiseNI have recently issued some helpful videos which show how these type of scams can take place and the terrible impacts for the victims.”