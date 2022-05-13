Woman aged in 80s suffers head injury in attempted robbery

A woman aged in her 80s has suffered a serious head injury after she was pulled to the ground during an attempted robbery in Belfast city centre.

Police said she was walking along Great Victoria Street when a man ran past and attempted to pull her handbag out of her arms.

She held onto the bag before being pulled to the ground, causing her to hit her head on a metal bollard.

The woman was taken to hospital for serious injuries which police said are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The incident happened at around 10.25pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The suspect ran off along Great Victoria Street, in the direction of the city centre.

“He is described as being approximately 5’ 10 in height and was wearing a dark navy jacket with a blue upper panel and hood, dark tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

“This was a terrifying experience for the victim, who sustained a serious head injury as a result.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101."