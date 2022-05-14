Get your round-up of Saturday's headlines in Northern Ireland from UTV.

Sinn Fein has accused the Prime Minister of being "in cahoots with the DUP" to deliberately block power-sharing at Stormont. Mary Lou McDonald's comments come ahead of Boris Johnson's anticipated visit to Belfast on Monday - when he is scheduled to hold talks with Northern Ireland's party leaders.

Report by Conchúr Dowds: A 37-year-old man was arrested in city centre after being found "slumped" in the drivers seat of a car with a 'revolver-type gun' in the glovebox, Belfast Magistrates Court has heard.

George Williams, of Colinvale in Dunmurry, was also charged with possession of cocaine and pregabalin -a Class C controlled drug.

A man remains in a serious condition following a crash in Holywood. The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened on the Belfast Road shortly before 11.15pm on Friday night. Two other people also required hospital treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Northern Ireland journalists pay tributes to Palestinian journalist

Journalists in Northern Ireland have supported calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.

The Palestinian-born journalist was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin on Wednesday morning. The organisation and Palestinian health ministry have blamed Israeli forces for her death - though the military has disputed this.

Members of the National Union of Journalists led vigils in Belfast and Londonderry on Saturday - after footage also emerged of Israeli police beating mourners with batons at the Al-Jazeera reporter's funeral.

Renewed appeal on 45th anniversary of Army captain's disappearance

Captain Robert Nairac was abducted in 1977 in County Armagh.

There have been renewed appeals for information regarding Robert Nairac - on the forty-fifth appearance of his disappearance. The Army officer was abducted, killed and secretly buried in 1977 - and is one of four outstanding 'disappeared' cases.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVU) lead investigator Geoff Knupfer has said the organisation's focus is on finding Captain Nairac's body to end "the near half century of suffering of his two sisters Rosemonde and Gabrielle."

Double victory for Carrickfergus' Irwin at North West 200

Alaister Seeley and Glenn Irwin celebrate their victories on Saturday. Credit: Pacemaker

It's six-in-a-row for Glenn Irwin after claiming a double victory at the North West 200. The Honda rider from Carrickfergus came out on top in both the first and final Superbike races of the day.

Earlier on Saturday, there were wins for Fermanagh's Lee Johnston in the Supersports race and Carrick's Alastair Seeley in the Superstocks - marking his 27th victory at the event.

A number of riders, including Michael Dunlop, also had to withdraw from today's final race after Dunlop Tyres informed race organisers they had discovered a fault in a batch of their Superbike-spec slick tyres.

UTV Weather: Dry with some sunshine on Saturday

Forecast by Simon McIntyre: Over the next few days there will be an increasing risk of heavy showers, particularly as we move into next week. However, there will still be some warm spells of sunshine at times too.